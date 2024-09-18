PCSOs have been conducting speed checks. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team are conducting speed gun checks - and could be coming to a road near you, soon.

PCSOs are investigating speeding issues in the area and are aiming to "ensure the safety of all residents" and promote "responsible driving habits".

The community team has been carrying out checks in the past few months, with more planned for the upcoming weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: "Speeding is a serious concern but by adhering to the speed limits and driving safely, we can create a secure environment for everyone in our community. We encourage all residents to drive cautiously, follow the speed limits, and be mindful of pedestrians and other road users.

"We might be in your village/town soon, we can’t be everywhere, but we can be anywhere."

Have you got concerns about crime in your area - why not let us know? Email: [email protected] and tell us your thoughts.