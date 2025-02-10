Speed enforcements and anti-social behaviour: Police patrol Biggleswade and nearby villages

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Feb 2025
Bedfordshire Police have been carrying out a number of patrols in the Biggleswade area.

Officers tested the speed of 110 vehicles in Upper Caldecote on Sunday (February 9) and "were pleased" to find that no-one was driving over the 30mph limit.

They also patrolled the villages of Northill and Ickwell and spoke to passers by about any crime-related issues.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "We visited the Biggleswade Market area to speak to members of the public and stall holders, discussing concerns they had and showing a high visibility presence in the square.

"Patrols were then carried out in the villages throughout the afternoon, and finished with a visit relating to anti-social behaviour."

