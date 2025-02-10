Speed enforcements and anti-social behaviour: Police patrol Biggleswade and nearby villages

Speed enforcement in Upper Caldecote, and right, at Biggleswade's market. Images: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Bedfordshire Police have been carrying out a number of patrols in the Biggleswade area.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers tested the speed of 110 vehicles in Upper Caldecote on Sunday (February 9) and "were pleased" to find that no-one was driving over the 30mph limit.

They also patrolled the villages of Northill and Ickwell and spoke to passers by about any crime-related issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "We visited the Biggleswade Market area to speak to members of the public and stall holders, discussing concerns they had and showing a high visibility presence in the square.

"Patrols were then carried out in the villages throughout the afternoon, and finished with a visit relating to anti-social behaviour."