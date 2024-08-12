Speed guns catch out motorists driving above the limit in villages near Biggleswade
Officers visited the villages with their speed guns to see if any vehicles were being driven too fast.
On Friday (August 9), the force patrolled streets in Langford that had been highlighted as problem areas.
Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "When on Langford Road, we had six vehicles travelling over the 30mph – as it was the first time, advisory letters will be sent.
"On Cambridge Road, we are pleased to say nobody was caught travelling over the speed limit. We will be completing speed checks as much as demand allows."
The policing team visited Henlow on August 7, and will be sending out two speed awareness letters.