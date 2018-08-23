Staff threatened in Asda Biggleswade raid

Staff at Asda in Biggleswade were threatened during a raid at the store yesterday (Wednesday).

Officers investigating the robbery are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At around 8.12pm two offenders entered Asda in Church Street. They approached the cigarettes kiosk and took a large amount of cigarettes worth approximately £5,000.

When leaving, the men threatened a member of staff before driving off in a blue, YN registered, BMW Estate, but the number plates are believed to be cloned.

The offenders are described as both wearing hooded jackets and masks and are approximately 5’10’’. A third man was seen driving the vehicle.

Detective Constable David Gordon, investigating, said: “We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this robbery or has seen the vehicle matching the description in the area.

“This incident left the victims understandably shaken up and we won’t tolerate this kind of behaviour in our county.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to visit the force’s online reporting centre or call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 40/20064/18.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.