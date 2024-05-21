Stay connected to what is happening near you as Beds police launch new service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire residents can stay in touch with local police and other agencies as the county’s police force revamps its community messaging system.

Now named Beds Connected, the refreshed free platform has new features that will allow people to stay up to date with what is happening in their local area.

People can sign up on the Beds Connected website to receive alerts and messages from the police including latest news, appeals, local crime information, and prevention advice direct to their email address.

Registration is free and people can receive messages according to their chosen topic preferences, and also have the option to feedback information to local policing teams to help them better look after each neighbourhood.

Beds Connected logo

It also gives people the chance to receive information from Action Fraud, the fire service and the Environment Agency.

Those who have previously registered to use ‘BedsAlert’ will be automatically kept on the mailing list for Beds Connected without needing to sign up again.

Chief Inspector Jim Goldsmith, who heads up the central local community policing team, said: “We know that Bedfordshire’s residents want and deserve to be more aware of the issues and crimes that their police force are tackling near to where they live.

“We have invested in Beds Connected to allow just that, and the opportunities for subscribers are endless! The platform allows users to participate in surveys, provide feedback and receive alerts of local scams or risks that they need to be aware of.”