Harkeerat Date, 26, of Drovers Lane, Stotfold, is charged with two counts of attempted kidnap.

He has also been charged with indecent exposure, in connection to an incident in Stotfold in July.

Date appeared at Luton Magistrates' Court yesterday morning (Monday), where he was remanded into custody.

Crime news

Detective Sergeant Adam Butt, from Bedfordshire Police, said: “I would like to thank the women for coming forward, as well as other witnesses who have supported our investigation.

“We are committed to keeping women and girls in our communities safe.”

Anyone with any information which can further assist the investigation is asked to contact police via beds.police.uk/ro/report or call 101.

Please quote reference 40/AD/12877/22.