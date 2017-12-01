‘Substantial’ amount of cash stolen from woman in her 90s in Biggleswade’s M&S store

A woman in her 90s had a “substantial” amount of money stolen when her purse was taken by thieves in M&S at Biggleswade’s A1 Retail Park.

Bedfordshire Police has released CCTV images of two women they would like to speak to following the theft at the London Road site yesterday (Thursday).

M&S CCTV

At approximately 2.15pm, the elderly victim was shopping in the store when her purse was taken from her handbag containing a significant amount of money and other documents.

PC James Holohan, investigating, said: “This horrible theft of a vulnerable victim’s purse has left her distraught and has resulted in the loss of a substantial sum of money.

“We are keen to speak to the women pictured as they may be able to assist with our enquiries and I would urge anyone who recognises them or who has any information about the incident to call us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 203 of 30 November. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.