Sutton man given suspended sentence after viewing child abuse images and extreme pornography

A Sutton man who viewed online images of child sexual abuse and extreme pornography has been given a suspended sentence.

Michael Nash-Hunt, 64, of High Street, appeared at Luton Crown Court for sentencing this morning after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children, one count of extreme pornography involving animals, and a further count of extreme pornography showing women being tortured.

Luton Crown Court

Nash-Hunt's home was raided by police on August 18, 2016, after they received intelligence that the IP address was being used to access a chatroom where child abuse images were being shared.

Four electronic devices were seized and the images were uncovered.

Nash-Hunt admitted his guilt to officers and said he had an interest in young girls from the age of 12.

Unearthed images included nine category A images, seven category B images and 42 category C images, all showing children between the ages of eight and 16.

Douglas Page, prosecuting, said: "In relation to the extreme pornography charges, some of these were images which involved animals and people. The second subset were images of some form of sexual torture involving adults. There were 208 images, in which 55 of these were videos."

In Nash-Hunt's defence, it was stated he had pleaded guilty from the outset but had not sought help from any professional organisation.

Judge Steven Evans sentenced Nash-Hunt to 16 months in prison suspended for two years, and ordered him to take part in an intense 27-session rehabilitation programme.

Judge Evans said: "In taking this course of action, I'm not doing so for your benefit. You deserve to go to prison immediately and for a very long time.

"What you have done by your behaviour is ensure the trade in images of young children being sexually abused by adults... You have added to the continuation of that trade by looking at these images.

"But in the sentence I'm about to pass, I have further victims of sexual abuse in mind because what is required is that you be stopped.

"Whether your [offending] can ever be completely addressed, I have no idea, but I do know from my experience as a barrister and a judge that the specialist programmes run by the probation service are challenging and intense."

In addition to the suspended sentence and rehabilitation programme, Nash-Hunt was given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for 10 years and £425 costs.