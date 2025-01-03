Technology shouldn't replace officers says Bedfordshire's police and crime commissioner

Bedfordshire Police officer. Picture: Olivia Preston

Bedfordshire’s police and crime commissioner (PCC) has said technology can enhance policing, but it should not replace officers.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a call by a senior police officer to reduce police officers to pay for new technology, PCC John Tizard has committed himself to meeting the Neighbourhood Police Guarantee.

On Monday (December 30), the Guardian Newspaper’s website reported that chief constable Paul Sanford (Norfolk Constabulary), the head of the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) Strategic Finance Coordination Committee, said there was an obsession with officer numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would rather have 90 police officers with the right capabilities, the right technologies … than I would have 100 officers who are spending a disproportionate amount of time in the police station using yesterday’s technologies to police today’s threats,” he was reported as saying by the newspaper.

“If I had flexibility, I’d be employing more staff instead of officers, and I’d be making better use of technology,” he added.

“That would free up the time of my police officers, make them more visible and deliver the policing that the public expects of us.”

In response, Bedfordshire’s PCC, John Tizard, emphasised a balanced approach, and the use of innovation to enhance productivity while maintaining officer numbers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Effective use of technology has the potential to significantly improve policing, and Bedfordshire Police is leading the way nationally when using innovation to improve productivity of the workforce and ultimately the service we provide to the public,” he said.

The PCC stressed that technology is not a replacement for officers but a tool to enable them to focus on critical areas.

“We are already using several AI solutions to reduce administrative work and speed up crime solving,” he said.

“This allows police officers and staff to focus on investigating and solving crime and working with partners to proactively prevent and problem-solve local issues.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While other forces consider technology as a potential cost-cutting measure, the PCC said Bedfordshire Police’s strategy is centred on enhancing outcomes.

“This is not about reducing police and staff numbers but about becoming more effective,” he said.

Looking ahead, the PCC pledged further investment in AI and technology to complement traditional policing roles.

“I intend to invest in more technology and AI solutions over the coming years to enable police officers and staff to enhance productivity and outcomes—it is not about replacing our workforce but allowing them the space to do some things better,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reaffirming the importance of visible policing and community engagement, the PCC added: “Most policing does and will always require officers—ideally more not less officers, such as visible foot patrols, crime investigation, sensitive family liaison, and community engagement.

“In particular, I remain absolutely committed to meeting and, as resources allow, exceeding the Neighbourhood Police Guarantee, not cutting officer numbers.”