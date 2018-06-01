The latest court news from Luton Magistrates

On April 24

> Sean McGrath aged 38 of Silver Street, Great Barford, was fined £335 for speeding in Bedford on October 26.

On April 25

> Balpreet Singh Gujral aged 41 of Lambs Close, Shefford, was fined a total of £235 and received six penalty points for speeding at 37mph above the legal limit on the A507 at Clifton on September 28.

On April 26

> Frederick Dennis aged 45 of Holme Crescent, Biggleswade, was made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £450.50 for the theft of a mobility scooter belonging to Lloyds Pharmacy in Biggleswade on February 26.

On April 30

> Miss Katie Albone aged 36 of East Road, Sandy, has been ordered to pay £597.42 in compensation and been conditionally discharged for 12 months after pleading guilty to possession under Section 1 of the Dangerous Dogs Act, of a red nosed pit bull terrier. An order was made that, unless an exemption is obtained within two months of this order, the dog shall be destroyed. The main conditions are that it should be castrated, walked on a basket muzzle and fixed lead in public, 3rd party insurance kept on him for his lifetime, no person under 16 to have custody or control, the dog cannot be away from home address more than 30 days per year, the home address changes to be notified to DEFRA, dog to be microchipped and the dog to obtain exemption within 8 weeks.

> Cameron Whiteman aged 20 of Coppice Mead, Biggleswade, has been made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £285 for outraging public decency by masturbating in a public bus in Bedford on August 21.