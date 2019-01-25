The latest court reports from Biggleswade - guilty plea over sex charges

The following were decided at Luton Magistrates court

On January 8

Court news

> Simon Clewett aged 23 of Astwick Road, Stotfold, was fined a total of £160 for failing to comply with a community order.

> David Richards aged 27 of Elm Road, Shefford, was fined a total of £261 and received six penalty points for driving while using a mobile phone on the A505 Leighton bypass on June 14.

> Ms Gemma Roberts aged 36 of Roman View, Sandy, was fined a total of £280 and issued with three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on June 13.

> Miss Kelly Moore aged 31 of Fen Reach, Dunton, was fined a total of £811 and banned from driving for 12 months due to repeat offending for failing to provide police with the name of the driver of her car believed to have committed an offence.

On January 10

> John Holloman aged 71 of West Road, Sandy, has been committed to crown court for sentence after pleading guilty to historic sex offences, including possessing indecent images of a child, recording another person doing a private act, knowing they had not consented, in Slough, being in possession of 110 prohibited images of a child, and possessing 1102 moving and still extreme pornographic images which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person performing a sex act with a live animal which was grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character. He is due to be sentenced on February 1.

On January 15

> Miss Victoria Holden aged 32 of Roxton Road, Great Barford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Beeston on June 26.

> Troie Rudgewick aged 29 of Abbey Grove, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and receoved three penalty points for speeding on the A505 at Stanbridge on June 23.

On January 15

> Miss Daisy Turner aged 19 of Whittle Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Lower Caldecote on June 25.