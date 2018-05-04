The latest court reports from Luton Magistates

On April 3

> Paul Gusterson aged 33 of Winchester Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £811 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance on Station Road, Sandy on October 16.

> Kevin Jones aged 61 of Green End Road, Great Barford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding at Green End Road, Great Barford on October 16.

On April 5

> Robert Boness aged 41 of South Walk, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £240.32 for thefts from shops in Biggleswade last year.

> Daniel Slack aged 18 of The Lane, Wyboston, was made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £270 for assaulting two people in Wyboston on February 12.

> Ms Catherine Badham aged 51 of Kingsmede, Shefford, was conditionlly discharged for six months and ordered to pay a total of £105 for stealing alcohol from the Aldi store in Biggleswade on January 13.

On April 9

> Matthew Beard aged 19 of Auckland Road, Biggleswade, has been made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £170 for driving while under the influence of drugs, on London Road, Biggleswade on December 21.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years.

> Mrs Phillipa Martin-Jones aged 52 of Charnocks Close, Gamlingay, has been fined a total of £235 and banned from driving for 14 months for drink/driving and driving without an MOT on Honey Hill, Gamlingay on March 18.

On April 10

> Joly Brice aged 40 of Fairfield Hall, Stotfold, was fined a total of £817 and received six penalty points for speeding on the A507 at Clifton on October 13.

> Craig Sanders aged 27 of Station Road, Tempsford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for driving through a red light in Bedford on October 14.

> Miss Natalie Zealey aged 37 of Stockbridge Close, Clifton, was fined a total of £315 and received six penalty points for driving without insurance, a valid licence and an MOT in Bedford on October 20.