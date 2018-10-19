The latest from the courts - more drivers caught speeding

The latest results from Luton Magistrates court

On September 11

> Joseph Barrett aged 48 of Manor Farm Road, Waresley, was fined £592 and received 3 penalty points for speeding in Barkers Lane, Bedford on March 19.

> Jacob Busse aged 23 of Valerian Way, Stotfold, was fined £569 and received 4 penalty points for speeding at Cotton End on March 4.

> Mark Dickens aged 51 of Meadow Walk, Henlow, was fined £811 and received 6 penalty points for driving on St Francis Way in Shefford without insurance.

> Aaron Fuller aged 32 of Tansy Avenue, Stotfold, was fined £155 and received 3 penalty points for speeding on Drovers Way, Dunstable on March 12.

> James Gauge aged 21 of Derwent Avenue, Biggleswade, was fined £395 and received 6 penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on July 6.

> Graham Handley aged 26 of Bury Road, Shefford, was fined of £335 and received 6 penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Tempsford on February 20.

> Mrs Paterson Hayley aged 34 of College Road, Sandy, was fined £248 and received 3 penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on February 23.

> Ms Gail Izzard aged 40 of Pinemead, Shefford, was fined of £1,031 and received 6 penalty points for driving without an MOT certificate and insurance at Clifton on February 17.

On September 13

> Central Bedfordshire Council was given the authority to remove occupants and vehicles on land at the A507 in Stotfold.

On September 19

> Miss Jane Kean aged 58 of High Street, Blunham, was fined £280 and received 3 penalty points for speeding on the A1 at Sandy on November 21.