The latest news from Luton Magistrates court

On May 10

> Colin Cox aged 69 of Heather Drive, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £930 for stealing goods from Asda in Biggleswade, damaging a mobile phone, and assaulting a man on June 20 in Biggleswade.

On May 11

> Elliot Coward aged 20 of Lincoln Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £233.34 for keeping an unlicensed car on the road in Biggleswade on November 7.

> Christopher Richardson aged 52 of Hitchin Road, Stotfold, was made the subject of a three month community order and received a curfew for theft and benefit fraud.

On May 15

> Miss Michelle Caswell aged 47 of Cambridge Road, Langford, was fined a total of £380 and banned from driving for six months for drink driving in Henlow on September 27.

> Ms Sakara Disson aged 30 of Sanger Avenue, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £181 and received five penalty points for speeding in Hitchin Road, Upper Caldecote on November 21.

> Miss Rebecca Parkin aged 39 of Strawberry Fields, Great Barford, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding in New Road, Great Barford on November 13.

On May 16

> Darren Gordon aged 52 of Newtown, Potton, was fined a total of £315 and received six penalty points for driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident within 24 hours, and failing to have insurance in Havelock Road, Biggleswade on October 27.