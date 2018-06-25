Thieves targeting lorry drivers are stealing fuel while they sleep in A507 laybys

HGV drivers in Chronicle country are being urged to take extra care after a spate of fuel thefts from lorries parked up in lay-bys.

There has been an increase in recent incidents along the A507, A421 and other main roads in mid-Bedfordshire of major fuel thefts while drivers are asleep.

Offenders are cutting fuel lines or breaking into diesel caps and syphoning more than 500 litres of diesel at a time, causing significant cost and disruption for hauliers.

Police will be stepping up late night patrols of lay-bys in response to these incidents, and are also issuing advice on the precautions drivers can take to stay safe.

Acting Sergeant Rachael Welch said: “It’s important lorry drivers are aware of the best ways they can stay safe and prevent thieves stealing from them.

“If you’re a HGV driver I would encourage you to park somewhere which is well-lit, near other vehicles and preferably with CCTV.

“You could also park in a way that restricts access to the fuel tank, such as close to walls or trees, or with the tank facing the road, which acts as a further deterrent.

“Drivers would also have better protection if they looked for a ‘Park Mark’ area.”

Anyone with any information on these offences should call police on 101, or call 999 in an emergency.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.