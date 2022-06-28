Three arrested after police stop car in Stotfold - and find cash and drugs

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of drug offences after police found cannabis, cash and mobile phones in their car.

A teenager from Henlow and a man in his 20s from Biggleswade, along with a teenager from Letchworth, were arrested on suspicion of being involved in the supply of a controlled drug.

Officers from Bedfordshire Police’s guns and gangs unit, Boson, stopped had stopped their vehicle in Stotfold at around 11.30pm last night (Monday, June 27).

Bedfordshire Police vehicle

Detective Inspector Tom Stean, from Boson, said: “This proactive arrest is the latest result in our ongoing efforts to disrupt those suspected of being involved drug dealing.

“We know the corrosive impact drug dealing can have on our communities. From anti-social behaviour and burglary through to knife crime – all of these can often be traced directly back to drugs.

“Cannabis falls into this category. We increasingly see children being groomed into county lines gangs to sell cannabis, which can often set these exploited young people into a downward spiral of crime and violence.

“Serious violence also invariably goes hand in hand with the supply of cannabis, with large criminal networks growing and selling the drug to fund other criminal activity such as weapons.

“It is vital that people keep us informed about what is going on in their area. We will always look to act when we have a full picture of what is happening and apprehend those involved in organised crime.”