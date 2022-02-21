Three men were arrested near Arlesey train station after a man in his 60s was left with potentially life changing injuries.

British Transport Police received a report of a serious assault on board a train on Saturday evening (February 19) and headed to the railway station to investigate.

The three men were caught in a field nearby and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

The victim remains in hospital.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police received a report of a serious assault on board a train in Bedfordshire at 8.22pm on 19 February.

"Officers met the train at Arlesey station and three men were located in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment to facial injuries. He remains in hospital and his injuries are deemed potentially life changing.