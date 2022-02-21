Three arrested near Arlesey railway station after man suffers potentially life changing injuries in attack
The victim in his 60s was attacked on board a train
Three men were arrested near Arlesey train station after a man in his 60s was left with potentially life changing injuries.
British Transport Police received a report of a serious assault on board a train on Saturday evening (February 19) and headed to the railway station to investigate.
The three men were caught in a field nearby and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
The victim remains in hospital.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: "British Transport Police received a report of a serious assault on board a train in Bedfordshire at 8.22pm on 19 February.
"Officers met the train at Arlesey station and three men were located in a nearby field and arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
"The victim, a man in his 60s, was taken to a local hospital for treatment to facial injuries. He remains in hospital and his injuries are deemed potentially life changing.
"The three men arrested have since been released on conditional police bail and enquiries are ongoing.”