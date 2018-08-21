Thug jailed after trying to strangle woman in her Biggleswade home

A thug who attacked a woman at her Biggleswade home and tried to strangle her, has been sentenced to two years and nine months in prison.

Steven Lewis, 30, of Mayling Close, Hitchin, was sentenced at Luton Crown Court on Friday (17 August) after being found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with/without intent following a trial.

Lewis received an additional six months, to run concurrently, after admitting breaching a previous restraining order. A new indefinite restraining order was put in place.

In the early hours of Monday, 12 March, Lewis assaulted the woman at her home, inflicting broken bones, cuts, and causing severe bruising to her neck and face.

At the hearing, Judge Andrew Bright, said: “This was a sustained attack and a clear attempt to strangle her.

“You have ruined her life in the short term, both physically and psychologically.”

The judge took the decision to sentence Lewis on the same day, rather than remand him for sentencing.

Detective Constable Adam Cave said: “We treat incidents of this nature extremely seriously, and will do everything in our power to bring offenders to justice.

“The judge’s decision to sentence Lewis immediately demonstrates that violence will never be tolerated.”

Anyone who has been affected by crime, the Signpost Hub offers free and confidential support to victims in Bedfordshire, whether it has been reported to police or not and irrespective of where and when the crime occurred.

Contact 0800 028 2887 or visit www.signpostforbedfordshire.com for further information.