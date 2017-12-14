Town rallies behind vital festive fundraiser

Residents have rallied round to help charity champions after callous thieves stole their collection box. Mike and Gill Wilmott lavishly decorate the outside of their St Neots Road, Sandy home each Christmas to raise vital funds for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

But after thieves stole the collection box by prising the collection box off the front gates, a go fund me page has raised more than £1,070 in just a few days. One woman said: “Keep up the amazing work. and well done to the good people of Sandy for rallying round.”

The Go Fund me page is at https://www.gofundme.com/xmas-house-airambulance