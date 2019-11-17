Tragedy after man dies in Henlow road collision

Bedfordshire Police is appealing for information following a fatal road collision in Henlow yesterday (Saturday).

Shortly after 5.30pm, a pedestrian aged in his 50s was struck by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers.

The incident took place on Langford Road between Edworth Road and New Town. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is co-operating with officers.

Sergeant Russell Jones from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit said: “I am keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the area at the time and who saw the pedestrian prior to this tragic incident or who passed through this area shortly before 5.30pm.

“Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Yeoman, or get in touch via our online reporting centre.”

Beds Police stated that Langford Road remains closed while enquiries continue and this is likely to remain the case for most of today (Sunday)..