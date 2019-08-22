Trial to begin in October for Biggleswade pub landlord accused of wife's attempted murder

The trial of a Biggleswade pub landlord accused of attempting to murder his wife has been scheduled for October.

Christopher Hewlett, 61, of the Gardeners Arms in Potton Road, Biggleswade, was charged with the attempted murder of his 60-year-old wife Janet on July 3.

The Gardeners Arms

Following a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 5, Mr Hewlett has been remanded in custody pending trial at Luton Crown Court at an unspecified date in October.

The Chronicle will provide the latest updates as the hearing progresses.