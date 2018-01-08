Trio’s theft bid

A run down of people appearing befre Luton Magistrates Court in recent days

On December 15

> Terrance Peters aged 34 of Faraday Square, Bedford, has been issued with a restraining order and fined a total of £350 for assaulting a woman in Arlesey on October 1 and in Sandy on October 7.

On December 18

> Joseph Lamb aged 43 of Cosmic Avenue, Bedford, has been made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £285 for trespassing in The Medical Centre, Shefford with intent to steal on March 10.

> Paul Lamb aged 39 of Carrick Road, Bedford, has been made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £285 for trespassing in The Medical Centre, Shefford with intent to steal on March 10.

> Kyle Smart aged 21 of Victoria Road, Bedford, has been made the subject of a community order and fined a total of £170 for trespassing in The Medical Centre, Shefford with intent to steal on March 10.

> David Flint-Cox aged 22 of St Neots Road, Sandy, has been made the subject of a community order, banned from driving for 18 months and fined a total of £170 for driving while disqualified in Bedford on September 26, and driving without insurance.

>Jamie McCartney aged 24 of College Farm, Great Barford, was banned from driving for 20 months and fined a total of £470 for drink driving on the A6 at Bedford on December 1.

> Harry Fellowes aged 20 of Skipton Close, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and issued with three penalty points for speeding in Great Barford on June 2.

> Mrs Fiona Harding aged 31 of Kingfisher Road, Shefford, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding in Luton on May 30.

> Miss Nikki Smith aged 28 of The Pastures, Upper Caldecote, was fined a total of £459 and received six penalty points for speeding over 20 miles above the legal limit in Biggleswade Road, Upper Caldecote on June 6.

> Owen Smith aged 59 of Station Road, Blunham, was fined a total of £100 and received three penalty points for speeding in Willington on June 13.

