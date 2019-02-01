Two arrests after hare coursing reports in Great Barford

Two people have been arrested after reports of hare coursing in Great Barford.

Bedfordshire Police say they emain committed to tackling hare coursing after local residents in the north of the county raised it to be a community priority.

On Sunday (27 January) response officers were called to reports of hare coursing in Great Barford, and made two arrests and seized two cars.

The force is working in partnership with the National Farmers’ Union (NFU), Natural England and the Country Land and Business Association to challenge hare coursing – a criminal activity that impacts on Bedfordshire’s rural communities.

Officers use a number of tactics to target offenders, and carries out dedicated patrols targeting hot-spots to deter people from taking part.

Additionally, Bedfordshire Police has a number of trained rural officers who are on hand to support other operational police officers when dealing with hare coursing offence.

Inspector Craig Gurr said: “Following a number of meetings with our communities in rural Bedfordshire, hare coursing was raised as one of the biggest priorities. Local residents told us that it’s an important issue to them because it affects their land, and therefore it’s important that we work to tackle it.

“This organised criminal activity was made illegal over a decade ago, and won’t be tolerated in our county.”

Anyone who would like to tell us about suspicious behaviour happening in their area can do it online by visiting www.bedfordshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.

In case of emergency, or if a crime is in progress, always call 999.