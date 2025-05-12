Two men arrested and mopeds seized in undercover police sting in Clifton

The seized mopeds. Image: Biggleswade Community Policing Team.

Police nicked two men and seized their mopeds in Clifton on Friday night (May 9).

The arrests were part of a pre-planned operation – and local community officers were disguised in plain clothes.

The men were riding the bikes in "an antisocial manner" on Clifton Playing Field.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team stated: "Whilst plotting up in multiple locations, utilising plain clothed officers and an extremely large van, we were able to detain both riders.

"Both males were arrested for multiple offences and their bikes seized for being used in the commission of an offence.

"These riders demonstrated complete disregard for the safety of the local community, and this will not be tolerated."