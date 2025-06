Police news.

Two men in their late teens were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car crash near Shefford.

Police were called to a report of a blue Peugeot which had left the A600 High Road shortly after 12.30am on Saturday (March 1).

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police online or call 101 quoting reference 010 of March 1.