Two women in their 80s taken to hospital after pedestrian hit by car in Biggleswade's Aldi car park

Police news.

Two women in their 80s have been taken to hospital – one with life threatening injuries – after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Biggleswade's Aldi car park and became trapped under a front wheel.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called at 11.55am on Tuesday (April 15) to the store on Bonds Lane.

A cordon remains in place with the car park closed while enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman, said: "We were called at 11.55am with reports that a pedestrian had been hit by a car at the Aldi store on Bonds Lane in Biggleswade.

"Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle, a critical care vehicle and a response car from Magpas air ambulance were sent to the scene.

"One patient was transported to Addenbrooke’s Hospital and one patient was transported to Lister Hospital."

A Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “At 12.03pm crews from Biggleswade, Sandy and Kempston attended a road traffic incident in Aldi car park in Bonds Lane, Biggleswade.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Firefighters used specialist equipment to lift the front of the vehicle, as well as spreaders and chock and blocks to free the casualty from the front wheel of the car.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, added: “Two women in their 80s were taken to hospital. One woman is thought to have life-threatening injuries.

"Anyone with information is asked to report online quoting Op Maudlam.”

This is a breaking story and we will update with more information if it becomes available.