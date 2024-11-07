Van deliberately set alight in Northill during suspected midnight arson attack
A van was deliberately set alight in a village near Biggleswade - and police are investigating.
Firefighters from Sandy were called to Bedford Road, Northill, at 11.15pm on Monday (November 4).
Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and deemed to cause to be deliberate.
A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, stated: "We have recovered the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact us via our website or 101."