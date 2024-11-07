Van deliberately set alight in Northill during suspected midnight arson attack

Emergency services news. Image: Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

A van was deliberately set alight in a village near Biggleswade - and police are investigating.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Firefighters from Sandy were called to Bedford Road, Northill, at 11.15pm on Monday (November 4).

Crews used a hose reel to extinguish the fire and deemed to cause to be deliberate.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, stated: "We have recovered the vehicle and an investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact us via our website or 101."