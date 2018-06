The RSPB in Sandy is appealing for help after vandals damaged fencing around the site.

A spokesman for The Lodge, at Sandy Heath Quarry said: “On Saturday evening, fencing was knocked down along the edge of the old quarry and a vehicle (or vehicles) caused extensive damage to the valley slopes that we manage for wildlife.

If anyone saw this happening, or has any information, please email us at; thelodgereserve@rspb.org.uk, and we can pass this onto the police.”