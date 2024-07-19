Volunteers at Biggleswade Community Garden remain defiant after vandals attack twice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

"We will not let this deter us," is the message from volunteers at Biggleswade Community Garden after it was vandalised two Sundays in a row.

The green-fingered group is remaining defiant as members were left "devastated, really upset, and angry" following the damage.

The Northfields garden was first targeted overnight on Sunday, July 7, before suffering further damage during a second raid between 10pm and 2am on Sunday, July 14.

Chair Rhiannon Barrow, said: "During the first Sunday our tomato plants were snapped, as well as our courgettes and squashes, and whoever it was had taken canes and whipped the plants. They'd also pulled out a herb plant. It wasn't so bad, so we decided to move on and carry on.

Damage to Biggleswade Community Gardens, Northfields. Images: Rhiannon Barrow.

"But it happened again this Sunday [July 14], and it feels like we've been targeted. There was more damage and theft.

"They've taken our sign which says 'Biggleswade Community Garden'; they've taken a six-foot obelisk which was supporting a pumpkin plant – it was quite a big sculpture; they've taken a tree out of its pot, and our courgette plants, potato plants, and tomato plants have all been snapped off and ripped apart. They've broken a pot, which has cracked everywhere."

The team held a crisis meeting on Monday and plans to rebuild and replant the beautiful green space very soon.

Meanwhile, the group has also been humbled by the support from the community, and is appealing for donations, including any replacement vegetable plants, in particular courgette and tomato plants, with new volunteers welcome.

Damage to Biggleswade Community Garden, Northfields. Image: Rhiannon Barrow.

Rhiannon added: "The support from the people of Biggleswade has far outweighed anything negative with their generosity, kindness and warm hearts.

"We're hoping this will galvanise people. Anyone who wants to come and volunteer and help out would be very, very welcome."

The Northfields garden, on land owned by Grand Union Housing (GUH), offers free produce to its residents and anyone in the Biggleswade community, as well as offering a calm space for anyone with mental health issues.

The group also manages a flower garden on Chestnut Avenue, as well as a bulb bank that was originally established by Des Ball.

Biggleswade Community Garden in happier times: Children painted artwork for visitors to enjoy. The photo also features the stolen obelisk. Image: Rhiannon Barrow.

Rhiannon concluded: "We will not let this deter us and we will not let them win. The community garden is my baby. I have a full time job and this is another full time job. We have so much free food that we give out. We have barbecues, events. We want to help people in need."

The Biggleswade Community Garden group meets on the second Saturday of every month at Northfields from 10am until 12.30pm, and at Chestnut Avenue flower garden, and Chestnut Avenue bulb bank on the first Sunday of every month from 9.30am until 11.30am.

Contact: biggleswadecommunitygardens.org to find out more.

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman, said: "We received a report just before 3.50pm on Monday, July 8, relating to vandalism at the Biggleswade Community Gardens in Northfield Road.

"It is believed that the incident took place between midnight and 9.15am. Anyone with information can report online quoting reference 244 of 8 July."

Biggleswade Community Policing Team and Central Beds Safer Communities Officer also carried out a visit to the community garden on July 16, whilst on patrol in response to the vandalism.