Warning after spate of vehicle crime in Arlesey

Bedfordshire Police car. Picture: Olivia Preston

Police are warning drivers after a spate of vehicle crime in Arlesey.

Seven incidents were reported to police in just two days – with police saying the crimes primarily happened in the early hours of October 25 and 26, between 3am and 6am.

There were three reports of thefts from vehicles and four attempted thefts on Chase Hill Road, Glebe Avenue, Hillary Rise and Lymans Road.

Officers have stepped up patrols and are reviewing CCTV as they investigate, but are also warning drivers to lock their vehicles, even if only stepping away briefly.

Drivers are also reminded to remove or hide any valuables and keep car keys in a secure place. You can find more advice on the force’s website.

Anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to contact police.