Watch as murderer confesses to killing Fairfield landlady before dismembering and hiding her body

A man who confessed to killing his 74-year-old landlady – before dismembering her and hiding her remains in a storage unit – has been sentenced to life in prison.

Scott Paterson, 45, had lived as a tenant in Annette Smith’s home in Fairfield, Stotfold, for years – but started caring for her while she was recovering from a stroke.

He suffocated her on November 8 last year, claiming the demands of her care caused him to "snap", then dismembered her body and hid the remains at a storage unit in Letchworth.

Paterson posed as Annette, sending emails, gifts and cards to her family and friends in an attempt to cover his tracks and pretend she was still alive.

Left: Scott Patterson has been sentenced to life in prison. Right: Annette Smith.

But her relatives raised concerns to police and an investigation by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire (BCH) Major Crime Unit began in April.

Paterson had initially told police that Annette had left their home with an unknown woman on her own accord.

But detectives discovered there had been no activity on her bank account and her passport and clothing were still at the home, along with her laptop.

They also found CCTV and records which showed Paterson had sold Annette’s jewellery and other belongings for more than £5,000.

Paterson, of no fixed address, was today (Monday, November 4) sentenced to a minimum of 20 years' behind bars.

At sentencing, Judge Justice Murray said: “You had been contemplating killing Annette Smith before you had finally killed her.

“This shows you had been thinking about and planning her death for some time. After you killed Annette Smith, you told elaborate lies.”

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Dounias, who led the investigation, said: “While in a position of trust, Paterson cruelly took advantage of Annette’s vulnerabilities which culminated in him not only ending her life, but taking abhorrent and deceptive steps to conceal his crimes. This was compounded by his efforts to make a financial gain by selling Annette’s belongings.

“There is nothing that will ease the impact this will have had on those that knew Annette, but the hope is that today’s sentencing provides some solace to her family and friends and puts an end to what has no doubt been a horrific ordeal for her loved ones.”

A statement by Annette’s family read: “We are totally heartbroken and devastated that Annette has been taken away from us in such a cruel and senseless way.

“She was a beautiful, caring, trusting and generous lady, who meant so much to so many people.

“Annette, rest in peace with those who will love and take care of you.”