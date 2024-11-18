Watch as police swoop in dawn raids in Sandy - and seize drugs and a knuckleduster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man was arrested after police carried out dawn raids across Sandy.

Class A and B drugs were seized as police carried out the raids in the early hours of November 13 – along with a knuckleduster and several phones.

A man in his 40s was arrested in Midland Road on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and handling stolen goods. He has since been bailed.

Biggleswade and Sandy Community Team, who led the raids, say they followed “numerous reports” from the community about drug dealing and anti-social behaviour.

They added: “Executing dawn raids is an effective way for us to disrupt drugs lines and seize vital evidence. We're cracking down on an illegal activity that fuels crime and causes misery in our towns.”