Watch as police use a stinger to stop Langford drink driver on the A14

Police used a stinger to stop a Langford drink driver on the A14.

Amardep Marwaha was spotted driving his white Toyota Corolla erratically on the A14 from Cambridge towards Huntington – but was stopped in his tracks by the road policing unit.

The 30 year old, of Cambridge Road in Langford, failed a roadside breath test after he was stopped by the stinger at around 4.30am on October 26.

In custody he provided an evidential reading of 71, more than twice the legal limit of 35 microgrammes per 100 millilitres of breath.

At Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday (November 18), Marwaha was disqualified from driving for 18 months after pleading guilty to drink driving. He was also fined £545.

PC Christopher Euerby, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “We received multiple calls reporting the manner of Marwaha’s driving on the A14 and used a stinger to bring him to a stop. We take all calls of drink driving seriously and encourage people to report those they suspect are under the influence to us.”

Cambridgeshire Constabulary operates a confidential, 24/7 hotline to report suspected drink or drug drivers on 0800 032 0845.