Watch dramatic moment police smash down doors during Shefford drugs bust

By Jo Robinson
Published 3rd Jun 2024, 09:32 BST
Police have shared a dramatic video of two drugs busts in Shefford.

Early on Wednesday morning (May 29) community policing and rural teams raided the properties in Maple Drive and Pinemead.

One man was arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply, and a knife was seized along with an imitation firearm.

Biggleswade Community Policing Team said: "Thanks to useful intelligence gathered from reports made by the local community, officers continue to crack down on drug dealing across Bedfordshire.

Police smash down a door during a drugs raid in Shefford

"By stopping drug dealing, we can work towards protecting vulnerable people from being exploited, and violent crimes from being carried out. We can also work to bring peace back to residential areas that are being disrupted by drug dealing activities.

“Report anti-social behaviour via our online portal or call 101. Always call 999 in an emergency."