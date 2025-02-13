Watch: Shoplifter who stashed meat and ice cream from Clifton shop in his clothes is jailed
A man has been jailed for 35 weeks after stealing from a store in Clifton.
CCTV footage captured him stashing the goods – taken from Tesco Express on Shefford Road – in his clothes, including meat and ice-cream.
He was charged with eight offences and sentenced to 35 weeks in prison at Luton Magistrates’ Court.
The judge said: "The offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can be justified, because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for people and their property."
But despite this, Bedfordshire Police declined to reveal details of the offender.