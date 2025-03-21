“We need this bird back safe”: Henlow pet shop appeals for information after parakeet stolen

The missing kakariki parakeet. Picture Animaltastic Pets Henlow

A pet shop in Henlow is asking people for their help after a bird was stolen from its aviary earlier this week.

Animaltastic Pets Henlow is calling for the safe return of the kakariki parakeet after she was taken on Thursday, March 20.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that they were called to a report of a bird being taken from the pet shop in Hitchin Road, Henlow.

Staff have said the theft happened at around 2.30pm and have appealed for help to find the bird and reunite it with its mate which is “very distressed and calling frantically” for her.

Parakeets form strong bonds with their mates and usually stay together for life – as long as both birds are healthy.

The missing bird, pictured, has distinctive yellow and green feathers, and a red head. Anyone who spots her should contact Bedfordshire Police, who are investigating.

A spokesperson for Animalistic Pets Henlow said: “The safety of the bird is our main concern and priority. If she is returned, unharmed, we will not take it any further. Otherwise, we will take this as far as we can."

Becky from the pet shop said: “All publicity is hopefully helpful in getting her back to us.”

And outraged animal lovers were quick to slam the culprits online. One said: “Absolute scum! I hope they get caught. Why on earth would they steal a bird. Makes my blood boil! I really hope they get caught, and the bird is returned safe and sound.”

Another added: “Poor little bird! Hope you get her back” while one commenter speculated: “They probably have no clue how to care for such a bird. Poor thing.”

The small parrot species is native to New Zealand and can live between 12 and 15 years.

A Facebook post from Animaltastic Pets Henlow has been shared more than 300 times as people try to get the word out about the theft.

Bedfordshire Police said that enquires are being carried and have asked for anyone with information to click here to report it online, or to call 101.