Weapon sweeps in Clifton and Shefford as police crack down on knife crime

Police have carried out weapon sweeps in Shefford and Clifton as part of a focus on knife crime.

It’s all part of Operation Sceptre – a national week of action.

Police will be carrying out more sweeps to find and get rid of discarded knifes, checks with shops to make sure blades aren’t being sold to children, and community engagement events.

Superintendent Alex House, leading on violence prevention, said: “Sceptre is a key moment for police forces across the UK to highlight the tireless work being done to tackle knife crime.

Police carried out weapon sweeps in Shefford and Clifton. Picture: Biggleswade Community Policing Team

“We are speaking directly to those who carry knives – this is your opportunity to make a change. Surrender your weapon. If you know someone who carries a knife, encourage them to use one of our knife bins.

“Choosing not to carry a blade could save a life – possibly your own. We are committed to making Bedfordshire a safer, more welcoming place for everyone, and we need the support of our communities to achieve a knife-free future.”

John Tizard, Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire said: “Tackling knife crime must be an imperative for every public service. The police have a major role to play, but local authorities, parents, schools, retailers and others have roles too. Prevention is always preferable to enforcement and most importantly to a death.

“I support this week of awareness. However, this requires focused action every week of every year.”

The force is also supporting the Bedfordshire Violence and Exploitation Reduction Unit’s (VERU) Just Drop It Campaign, which shines a light on the harsh realities and the ripple effect of knife crime.

During the last Sceptre in November, more than 1,500 and other weapons were recovered from the county’s 11 dedicated knife disposal bins. Officers are once again urging anyone in possession of a weapon to surrender it anonymously and safely during this week’s amnesty.