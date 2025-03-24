"We're really relieved to have her back again": Henlow pet shop ‘thrilled’ after stolen bird reunited with mate

Reunited kakariki parakeets. Picture Animaltastic Pets Henlow

A stolen parakeet has been reunited with her mate after she was taken from a pet shop in Henlow last week.

Animaltastic Pets Henlow had called for the safe return of a female kakariki parakeet after she was taken on Thursday, March 20.

The pet store, in Hitchin Road, had posted appeals on Facebook to ask the thieves to bring her back. And her mate was “very distressed and calling frantically” for her.

But on Saturday, March 22, the bird was returned to a nearby business – with staff bringing her to Animaltastic, and her distraught mate.

Maisie, who works at the shop, said: “We've managed the bird back. We are going to make sure she tells me she's happy. She was really stressed out to begin with, but she is settling back down again and she's starting to come out of a shell a bit more."

She added: “We're really relieved to have her back again.”

The bird will now be given some time to recuperate and ensure she’s healthy before she and her mate are put back up for sale.

Bedfordshire Police confirmed that the bird had been returned but added that “enquiries into the incident are ongoing”.

On Facebook, the shop shared the good news, saying: “We are absolutely THRILLED to let you all know that this afternoon, the stolen kakariki has been RETURNED and reunited with her partner.”

The staff thanked everyone who shared their story and managed to get the bird back safely.

The post read: “We are astounded at the support from the community and we cannot thank you enough. Without you this would not have been possible! Every single tag, comment, share, phone call and message has been absolutely crucial to this outcome.

“A huge shout out to Bedford Rural Police (RCAT) service for all of their help!”

One happy user said: “Wonderful news!! I hope prosecution follows but, more importantly, I hope neither bird is too traumatised and they live a long and happy life together.”

The police also asked anyone with information to report to the force online quoting reference 111 of 21 March.