Speed checks in Meppershall. Image: Bedfordshire Police.

Bedfordshire Police are carrying out regular speed checks in the Biggleswade area.

Officers were conducting tests in Shefford Road, Meppershall, on Wednesday, August 21.

Bedfordshire Police stated: "We're pleased to say on this occasion that everyone was found to be within the posted speed limit.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Where shall we plot up next? We can't be everywhere but we could be anywhere."