Witness and dashcam appeal after Sandy town centre shop robbed
Officers were called to a robbery at the Co-Op Store in Market Square just after 11pm on Wednesday, September 25.
Bedfordshire Police are looking for the owner of a Red Ford Focus – pictured – that was seen driving along the High Street, towards Potton. Officers believe the driver may have vital information to support the investigation.
The force said: “We are asking anyone who was travelling along the High Street between 11pm and 11.20pm and saw the vehicle or captured it on dashcam footage to please get in touch.
“Information can be reported by contacting us via 101 or report online here quoting ref: 518 of 25 September.”