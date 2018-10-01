Woburn trap catches Chronicle country speeders

The latest appeareances at Luton Magistrates Court

On August 21

> Jack Armond aged 31 of Strawberry Fields, Great Barford, was fined £334 and received three penalty points for speeding in Woburn on February 15.

> Stuart Bailey aged 44 of Hillary Rise, Arlesey, was fined a total of £484 and received four penalty points for speeding in Clifton on February 15.

> Mrs Laura Bernal aged 30 of High Street, Arlesey, was fined a total of £238 and received three penalty points for speeding in Shillington on February 15.

> Alan Harper aged 53 of Hawthorn Croft, Stotfold, was fined £100 and received three penalty points for speeding in Woburn on February 15.

> Desmond Kavanagh aged 53 of Kingsley Avenue, Stotfold, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding in Woburn on February 17.

> Adam Marchant aged 25 of Filland Court, Sandy, was fined a total of £335 and received three penalty points for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on February 16.

On August 22

> Dr Olotu Ogonah aged 54 of Station Road, Sandy, was fined a total of £299 and banned from driving for six months for speeding on the A603 at Moggerhanger on October 15.

> Mark Peace aged 49 of Bilberry Road, Clifton, was fined a total of £811 and banned from driving for six months for failing to provide the name of the driver of his car believed to have committed an offence last year.

On August 23

> Thomas Hill aged 32 of Winston Crescent, Biggleswade, was fined a total of £1.086 and received 10 penalty points for drink driving in Shefford on July 22 and damaging property at a house in Shefford on the same day.