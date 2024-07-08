Woman and dog suffer 'significant injuries' after attack by 'dark-coloured Staffie cross' in Stotfold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have launched an appeal following reports of a "distressing" dog attack in Stotfold.

Officers received a report about a woman and her dog being hurt by another dog, which was off its lead, on Monday, June 24, at 7.40am.

The attack took place on Angelica Avenue and the victim and her dog both sustained significant injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Fridays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Biggleswade Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Jenny Buckley, leading on the investigation, said: “We’re appealing to the public for details following this distressing incident.

Bedfordshire Police. Image: Tony Margiocchi.

“The summer holidays are fast approaching, and open spaces, parks and play areas will be accessed by members of the public more than usual. It is important that we ensure these spaces are safe for everyone.

“This was a preventable attack, and has not only caused physical injury, but is likely to cause psychological scars, too.

“The dogwalker involved in this incident is described as a White male who may be approximately 20-30 years of age. He has a shaved head, a slim build, some facial stubble and was said to be wearing a tracksuit at the time. His dog is described as a dark-coloured Staffie cross.