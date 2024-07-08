Woman and dog suffer 'significant injuries' after attack by 'dark-coloured Staffie cross' in Stotfold
Officers received a report about a woman and her dog being hurt by another dog, which was off its lead, on Monday, June 24, at 7.40am.
The attack took place on Angelica Avenue and the victim and her dog both sustained significant injuries.
PC Jenny Buckley, leading on the investigation, said: “We’re appealing to the public for details following this distressing incident.
“The summer holidays are fast approaching, and open spaces, parks and play areas will be accessed by members of the public more than usual. It is important that we ensure these spaces are safe for everyone.
“This was a preventable attack, and has not only caused physical injury, but is likely to cause psychological scars, too.
“The dogwalker involved in this incident is described as a White male who may be approximately 20-30 years of age. He has a shaved head, a slim build, some facial stubble and was said to be wearing a tracksuit at the time. His dog is described as a dark-coloured Staffie cross.
"Anyone with information that could help our investigation should report to us online or contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 499 of 24th June.”