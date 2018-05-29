Crowning glory for Arlesey woman who is off to Miss England finals

A woman from Arlesey will be competing for the Miss England title later this year.

Deyonne Best, 20, was recently crowned Miss Bedfordshire and will now take part in the national contest held over two stages.

A dancer and performer from a young age, Deyonne studied at the Expressions Academy of Performing Arts in Mansfield, graduating last year with a scholarship.

Deyonne said: “I have always had a love of pageants. I kept up to date with Miss World and Miss Universe and I would always imagine myself up on those stages.”

She was persuaded to enter the contest for the county title, and added: “I figured why not, it’s something I’ve always dreamed about doing and now is the perfect time to do it.

“When it came to the crowning ceremony I wasn’t expecting to be placed and I thought if I was lucky I may get runner up. When my name was called as the winner of Miss Bedfordshire I was in complete shock. I couldn’t believe it, it was a dream come true.”

Deyonne now goes forward to the Miss England finals, held at Resorts World Birmingham at the end of July and Kelham hall, Nottinghamshire, at the beginning of September. The winner goes on to the Miss World contest.

Deyonne added: “It still hasn’t totally sunk in that I am Miss Bedfordshire 2018 but I’m so excited for what my year with the title holds.”

Among her roles, she will be working within the community and raising funds for Beauty With A Purpose, Miss World’s official charity helping disadvantaged children all over the word, and promoting the Miss England contest.