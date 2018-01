STS Tyre Pros in Shortmead Street, Biggleswade, collected 265.72kg of food for local food banks in the run-up to Christmas.

This is the equivalent of 35 food parcels or 318 meals.

STS Tyre Pros centres across the country collected a total 2464.85kg of food, donated by customers, for The Trussell Trust food banks, including those in Godmanchester, Royston and Letchworth.