Daffodils to steal the show at Biggleswade and District Gardening Club’s spring competition

Daffodils of all colours will take centre stage at a gardening show early next month.

Biggleswade and District Gardening Club Spring Show will be held on Bank Holiday Monday, April 2.

The club is active all through the year but there’s more to do as the big spring show comes round.

The club’s 38th spring show will be held at the Weatherley Centre, Eagle Farm Road, Biggleswade.

There will be 29 competitive classes for daffodils in different colour combinations of red, pink, white, orange and green, and 16 classes for other types of spring flowers.

David Hockley, show secretary, said: “Daffodils are one of the most popular of all garden plants and appear in most gardens where they create a real welcome splash of colour to brighten the day and indicate that winter is nearly over.

“Gone are the days when daffodils were only yellow. The modern hybrids come in many different colour combinations and sizes down from 5 inches in diameter across to dainty miniatures barely an inch across and growing only a few inches in height.

“As well as the entries - which in a favourable year will fill the hall - there will be much to interest the visitors with displays by the History Society and the Natural History Society.

Visitors may purchase books, enjoy tea with homemade cakes and have a pleasant afternoon admiring the exhibits.