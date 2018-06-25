Day therapy service to be launched at St John’s in Moggerhanger

A new service offering a range of therapies, support and care to people with life-limiting conditions and their carers is being launched.

The finishing touches are now being made to the new St John’s Day Therapy suite at Sue Ryder St John’s Hospice in Moggerhanger, following remodelling work.

St John’s Day Therapy will offer people with a life-limiting condition the opportunity to spend time with others in a friendly and caring environment.

They will be offered a range of therapies, support, advice and creative activities at one-to-one and group sessions taking place throughout the week.

The day therapy team, led by physiotherapist Emily Sapsford, comprises doctors, nurses, an occupational therapist, complementary therapist, social worker, spiritual co-ordinator and volunteers.

Set to launch on Monday, July 9, St John’s Day Therapy will be offered free of charge. Staff will work with patients to identify what’s important to them and then create a timetable of activities to help them achieve that goal.

Emily said: “St John’s Day Therapy is an exciting new service aimed at empowering people at a really challenging time of their lives. We want to provide them with tools, advice and support to ease the emotional, physical, spiritual and social difficulties they may be experiencing as a result of their condition.

“As well as the multi-disciplinary team we already have, we’re really excited to be working with volunteers who can provide sessions in mindfulness, exercise, music therapy and complementary therapies. The service is all about putting the patient at the heart of everything we do and using our expertise to support them.”

Referrals to the service will be taken from healthcare professionals in Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire. People who feel they may benefit should speak to their GP, hospital team or other health or social worker involved in their care.

St John’s Day Therapy is an addition to the services already offered at St John’s Hospice which offers palliative and end of life care at the hospice and in the community.

For information about the service call 01767 642241 or email contact.stjohns@sueryder.org