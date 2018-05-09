Debut album and video released by singer songwriter from Ickwell

A singer songwriter from Ickwell has just released his first music album and an accompanying video.

El Jay Rose, the stage name of Elliot Rose, 23, has been gigging on the local circuit playing both covers and his own material for several years.

Last year he decided it was high time to collect together some of his songs for an album. Following numerous hours in the recording studio, the result is the impressive-sounding Empyrean Way – named after its title track.

Self-taught on the piano and guitar, Elliot gained a Diploma in Music Performance at the renowned Brighton College of Modern Music.

He said: “I have always been passionate about singing and started writing my own songs from an early age. One of the songs on the album – 1945 - was written when I was 16 and it tends to be a favourite amongst audiences as it tells a story.

“My music is acoustic but very varied in style. I think there is something to appeal to everyone. People have described my songs as ranging from everything between rock, pop and folk.”

Elliot’s album has been produced close to home using local music companies with photos for the album cover having been taken in Gamlingay woods. The album is already drawing attention in the music world with El Jay already having been invited into the studio for interviews on Secklow Radio Milton Keynes and Vibe Radio London. He has also been given air time on BBC Three Counties Radio and Cambridge Radio.

El Jay Rose’s album Empyrean Way is available now on Amazon, i-Tunes, Google Play and from his website www.eljayrose.com

The new video for his track Uncover can be viewed on YouTube. And you can check out his Facebook page for details of forthcoming gigs @El Jay Rose