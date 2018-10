Services to and from Sandy are being cancelled or delayed by up to an hour after a person was hit by a train today.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident near Sandy and this is causing disruption to trains between these stations.

Trains may be delayed by up to 60 minutes or cancelled. Disruption is expected to continue until at least 3pm.

All lines are currently blocked, therefore services are unable to run between Peterborough and Hitchin.