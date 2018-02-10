Dental practice announces its closure

A Bury St Edmunds dental surgery is closing completely, following an earlier decision to stop offering NHS dental treatment.

Mydentist, in King’s Road, will close on February 28. Until then it will continue to run as normal, completing open courses of treatment and accepting emergencies.

A mydentist spokesperson said: “Increased running costs have forced us to make the tough decision to close this practice.

“Patients can register at our sister practice located at 52 Risbygate Street. But, due to high demand, there is a patient waiting list.”

Simon Evans, locality director for NHS England, Midlands and East (East), said options for dental services in the Bury area were being ‘actively explored’.

“Dental practices constantly review their patient lists, so it is worth regularly checking back with practices in the area,” he said.

Dental services are listed on the NHS Choices website at www.nhs.uk or call 111 for more information.