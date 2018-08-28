Discover history and culture all around Biggleswade during free festival

Celebrate the county’s history and culture during September in a festival that is free to enjoy.

Heritage Open Days is England’s largest annual festival of history and culture with 5,000 events across the country over the weekends of September 6-9 and 13-16.

Queen Anne's Summerhouse, Old Warden.

Bedfordshire can boast wonderful churches and a fascinating summerhouse with a royal seal of approval, among the many places to visit during this event.

To celebrate 100 years since British women first got the vote, this year’s theme is ‘Extraordinary Women’, and many events will be uncovering and acknowledging local community heroines.

Take a walk to the stunning Queen Anne’s Summerhouse on the Shuttleworth Estate at Old Warden, on Friday, September 7, Saturday, September 8 and Sunday, September 9, 10am to 4pm. The summerhouse dates to 1712 when Queen Anne knighted Samuel Ongley, who owned the estate at Old Warden. Visit www.landmarktrust.org.uk

Explore the Biggleswade Mosaic Trail during guided walks given by Biggleswade History Society on Sunday, September 16 at 11am and 3pm, starting at the Market Square. The history mosaics were designed and produced for Biggleswade by renowned mosaic artist Oliver Budd, as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s Market Towns Regeneration Scheme.

Visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting